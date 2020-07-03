What would Zhu Rongji say about the Hong Kong security law?

The Chinese government has made strides in containing the coronavirus, which infected tens of thousands and killed more than 4,000 people in the country while spreading worldwide. At the same time, Beijing is locked in an increasingly heated diplomatic confrontation with Washington. Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, is filing dispatches on what he sees.

Friday, July 3

I came across an intriguing message online recently. "Mr. Zhu Rongji is angry," it said.

The message did not explain why the former premier would be upset, and of course, there is no way to immediately verify whether it is true. But judging from the context, the poster seemed to be suggesting that Zhu is fuming over the new national security law imposed on Hong Kong.

Zhu, who served as China's premier for five years from 1998, visited Hong Kong in November 2002, four months before his retirement. During the visit, he delivered a speech reassuring local residents about the territory's future.

He said that if something went wrong in Hong Kong, it would be the responsibility of not only Hong Kongers but also the Chinese government. If the city were to be crushed under China's rule, following the handover from the U.K., government officials would inevitably be called "criminals" of the Chinese nation, he added.

Whoever posted the message likely meant that the security law has now deprived Hong Kong of its "high degree of autonomy," and that Beijing, with the law, is indeed crushing Hong Kong.

Earlier in his career, Zhu caught the eye of paramount leader Deng Xiaoping, who spearheaded China's "reform and opening up." After serving as Shanghai's top official, Zhu rose to vice premier in 1991 and came to be known as the country's "economic czar."

In 1993, when China was hit by runaway inflation, Zhu replaced the governor of the People's Bank of China, taking control of the central bank himself. He reined in prices with monetary tightening and was promoted to premier in recognition of his finesse.

As premier, Zhu pushed reforms of state-owned companies -- no easy task, considering deep-rooted vested interests and corruption. His fierce determination is talked about to this day. Famously, he said: "Prepare for me 100 coffins, 99 of them for corrupt officials and the last one for myself."

Zhu is seen as a champion of the market economy, but he emerged from the State Planning Commission, a command center for the planned economy and the predecessor of the current National Development and Reform Commission. In 1952, when China adopted a socialist line at the behest of founding father Mao Zedong, Zhu joined the just-inaugurated commission and helped draw up economic blueprints.

For more than 20 years, he lived in a collective housing district near the government office.

Precisely because he was at the center of China's planned economy, Zhu likely recognized its limits earlier than many others. When the reform and opening-up policy was introduced, he put himself at the forefront of the mission and sowed the seeds of the market economy.

For Zhu, Deng was a mentor. And Hong Kong -- the return of which was arranged by Deng -- was a gateway to studying capitalism.

Zhu turns 92 this year. He has not spoken publicly for nearly a decade. What does he think about the Hong Kong security law introduced under President Xi Jinping? I would relish a chance to ask him directly.

Wednesday, July 1

Today, July 1, marks the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China. But this is no ordinary year -- Beijing's national security law, which bans dissident activity in Hong Kong, took effect at 11 p.m. last night.

For many, this will be remembered as the moment Hong Kong lost its autonomy.

Yesterday, I drove past the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress passed the law. The committee session had ended, but security was still tight. Signs along the road read: "Do not stop. Do not drop people off."

Tiananmen Square, across the street, was almost empty.

July 1 is also the day the Chinese Communist Party marks the anniversary of its establishment. The first party convention was held in Shanghai 99 years ago. This was the focus of news coverage on the mainland on Tuesday -- not the Hong Kong legislation.

One news topic was the publication of "The Governance of China Volume 3," a collection of President Xi Jinping's speeches. The state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the Chinese and English editions of the book had been published simultaneously and were on sale at bookstores.

I went to the Xinhua Bookstore in Beijing's Wangfujing shopping district to find a copy. As soon as I entered, a banner caught my eye. "We heartily welcome 'The Governance of China Volume 3' in Chinese and English," it read. Dozens of Xi's books occupied a whole shelf.

The book cost 80 yuan, or about $11. There were few customers in the store, likely due to concerns about a new wave of coronavirus infections in the city. I waited for a while, but I did not see anyone else buy Xi's book. The huge stockpile looked somewhat forlorn.

Turning the cover of the book, I found a photo of Xi dressed in a Mao suit, waving at the top of Tiananmen. It was probably taken during the military parade for the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1, 2019.

It dawned on me that what we are seeing right now are preparations for the Communist Party's 100th anniversary in July next year. The security legislation for Hong Kong that was passed despite international criticism, and the veneration of Xi, should be viewed from this perspective.

This means that no matter what the world says, China is likely to maintain its hard-line stance.