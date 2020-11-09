Who stopped Ant's IPO? In China, one can only speculate

The Chinese government has made strides in containing the coronavirus, which infected tens of thousands and killed more than 4,000 people in the country while spreading worldwide. At the same time, Beijing is locked in an increasingly heated diplomatic confrontation with Washington. Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, is filing dispatches on what he sees.

Monday, Nov. 9

While Joe Biden's slow march to victory in the U.S. presidential election was commanding the world's attention, the suspension of Alibaba Group Holding affiliate Ant Group's planned listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong drew a similar flurry of interest in China last week.

"The decision to suspend Ant Group's planned initial public offering in China was based on a comprehensive consideration about safeguarding the interests of financial consumers and investors," People's Bank of China Deputy Gov. Liu Guoqiang told reporters on Friday, the day after the company had been set to go public.

If completed, the $35 billion IPO would have smashed Saudi Aramco's record $29.4 billion offering last year as the largest ever.

It seems unlikely that the suspension was ordered only by the monetary authorities, including the central bank. It is natural to assume that the directive came from someone high in the leadership hierarchy, headed by President Xi Jinping.

The first sign that something was brewing came last Monday, when the PBOC and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission abruptly summoned Ant's founder and "actual controller" Jack Ma, among others.

Ma's comments at a financial forum in Shanghai on Oct. 24 may have provoked the authorities. "Good innovations are not afraid of supervision, but they do fear outdated supervision," Ma said. He also said that China does not have systemic financial risk -- rather, the risk comes from not having a system.

Speculation is rife that the remarks upset Beijing and prompted an investigation.

At the same forum, Vice President Wang Qishan, who is known as Xi's close aide, said in a prerecorded speech that for China the bottom line is preventing systemic risk. Knowingly or not, Ma in effect denied Wang's comment moments later. This might have pushed the vice president's buttons.

Wang, a financial expert, and Ma, who guided the smartphone payment app Alipay to amass more than 1 billion users, were once said to be very close. Ma even accompanied Wang on a visit to Israel in October 2018. Has their relationship soured?

Or is there another angle? Over the past few months, close Wang associates have run into trouble with the authorities. In late September, Ren Zhiqiang, former head of a state-owned real estate group, was sentenced to 18 years in jail. And in early October, Dong Hong, who had served as Wang's aide for nearly 20 years, was investigated for "serious disciplinary violations."

Who stopped Ant's listing? The question remains unanswered in China, where there is no freedom of expression and the media is tightly controlled. This is one reason why, even after Biden replaces President Donald Trump, the U.S. and China are likely to remain at odds.

Monday, Nov. 2: China Central TV anchor's sudden absence stirs sense of deja vu

China's Communist Party concluded its Central Committee plenum on Thursday with the release of a communique. That night, state-run China Central Television's news program "Xinwen Lianbo" began its ritual: An anchor read out the full text of the document, describing the decisions that had been made.

It took the anchor half an hour to finish, including the gist of the next five-year plan and a long-term initiative through 2035.

"Xinwen Lianbo," which is broadcast every evening at 7 p.m., is the country's best-known nightly news show. It reports on the activities of President Xi Jinping and explains the government's policies. Even in China, where the media is regarded as the party's "throat and tongue," Xinwen Lianbo wields special authority and significance.

Curiously, popular 43-year-old anchor Ouyang Xiadan has not appeared since late April. Her absence has stirred considerable controversy on Chinese social media.

Ouyang, who became a "Xinwen Lianbo" anchor in 2011, is known for her bright smile and approachable personality. After the coronavirus outbreak in January, she often appeared on special programs. It is not known why she abruptly went off the air, but many speculate that she has been questioned about her ties to a senior government official who fell from power over alleged misconduct.

CCTV journalists are often caught up in scandals involving senior party and government officials -- whether the allegations are true or not.

Jia Xiaoye, the wife of Zhou Yongkang -- a senior member of former President Hu Jintao's administration who was convicted of corruption-related charges in 2014 and expelled from the party -- was also a former TV journalist. She was found guilty of bribery in 2016. There were even rumors, never proved, that Zhou had his first wife killed in a car crash disguised as an accident so that he could marry Jia.

For many, CCTV brings to mind the channel's oddly shaped headquarters building, completed in 2012 in Beijing's Guomao business district. Apparently, however, the studio for the news department is still at the old headquarters in western Beijing. The building is across the street from the Jingxi Hotel, where the party plenary session was held. The area is also home to military facilities -- the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution and, next to it, the Bayi Building, or China's Pentagon.

The former CCTV headquarters is nestled there, as if it were protected by the armed forces. Indeed, in developing countries, rebel groups attempting to take power have targeted broadcasters first.

This much is clear: CCTV remains shrouded in secrecy.