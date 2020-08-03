Xi's point man on US trade shifts focus to self-sufficient economy

The Chinese government has made strides in containing the coronavirus, which infected tens of thousands and killed more than 4,000 people in the country while spreading worldwide. At the same time, Beijing is locked in an increasingly heated diplomatic confrontation with Washington. Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, is filing dispatches on what he sees.

Monday, Aug. 1

A communique issued at a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party's 25-member Politburo on July 30 highlights an unfamiliar term: "big domestic cycle." The document says China will seek to establish a new development pattern, driven by this cycle.

This unleashed a torrent of speculation about what, exactly, this means.

The "domestic cycle" has come up before, however. Vice Premier Liu He emphasized it at an economic forum in mid-June. "The domestic cycle should be the main body, and the international and domestic dual cycles would be mutually promoted to form a new development framework," he said.

Then, as now, it was hard to know what to make of the statement. But as U.S. President Donald Trump takes an increasingly confrontational approach toward Beijing and a U.S.-China economic "decoupling" becomes more likely, many took it as a call to promote an economy that can keep chugging on the power of the domestic market alone -- even if it is cut off from the world.

Liu's remarks are especially noteworthy because of his close relationship with President Xi Jinping. They are said to have become acquainted when they were still in their teens.

Liu attended Beijing 101 Middle School, not far away from the Beijing Bayi School where Xi studied. Both are prestigious schools, where many military officials and party cadres send their children.

Exchanges between the schools are common -- which is how Xi seems to have befriended Liu, who is one year older.

Liu was a famously bright student. After entering Renmin University in 1979, he soon became determined to study in the U.S. When a friend asked him why, he is said to have replied: "I have already read all books at this university's library. I have nothing left to learn here."

Liu's dream finally came true in the early 1990s. He went to the U.S. for a stint as a researcher at the Harvard Kennedy School and elsewhere. At the time, he could not have known he would end up on the front line of China's trade negotiations with the U.S. as vice premier nearly 30 years later.

Behind the scenes, some critics said Liu had an academic mindset and would struggle to manage tough trade negotiations with the U.S. When the two sides reached a "phase one" trade deal in January, perhaps he shared his joy with Xi.

But the coronavirus pandemic has changed everything. The U.S.-China clash is not limited to trade. The two countries are barreling toward a "new Cold War" that pits democracy against one-party rule.

Xi, who doubles as the Chinese Communist Party's general secretary, has also begun to speak about the "big domestic cycle," possibly because he is bracing for a further escalation with the U.S. Trump's statement last Friday that he intends to ban TikTok, the wildly popular video-sharing app operated by China's ByteDance, only pushes the countries closer to the brink of decoupling.