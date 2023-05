BEIJING -- Chinese overseas loans went sour at a far worse rate in recent years as the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation took a toll on emerging economies involved in Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

A total of $76.8 billion in debt was renegotiated -- in some cases written off -- from 2020 to 2022, data from the Rhodium Group shows. This figure is more than four times the $17 billion in problem debt for the preceding three years.