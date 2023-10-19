ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Belt and Road

Belt and Road Forum shows China recalibrating after 10 years

Smaller projects, tech prowess appeal to Global South as Europe grows wary

A sign for the Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. This week's forum underscored a new emphasis on "small yet smart" projects.   © Reuters
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- The Belt and Road Forum concluded on Wednesday has provided a glimpse of China's future global engagement, likely focusing on smaller projects in developing economies of the so-called Global South, while other countries distance themselves amid high geopolitical tensions.

The forum celebrated 10 years of the initiative, launched in 2013 and inspired by ancient trade routes. Since its inception, China's infrastructure-centered investment blitz has spanned over 150 countries, stretching from Asia to Africa and on to South America. It has driven the "flow of goods, capital, technologies and human resources," President Xi Jinping said in his address to the event.

