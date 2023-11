SHANGHAI -- More than half of China's $1.1 trillion of loans to low- and middle-income countries have entered their principal repayment periods, a new study found, prompting a reboot by Beijing to reduce exposure to distressed debt.

The report published on Tuesday by AidData, a research lab at U.S. university William & Mary, comes after Beijing pledged last month to promote "small yet smart" projects as its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) marked its tenth anniversary.