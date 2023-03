JUBA, South Sudan -- China's Belt and Road investment in sub-Saharan Africa fell to a new low last year, showing that increased U.S. and European spending could reduce the region's need to rely on Beijing for funding.

China's investment in the region related to Beijing's global infrastructure development strategy dropped 55% to $7.5 billion last year, according to a recent report from the Green Finance and Development Center at Fudan University in Shanghai.