Belt and Road

China's Belt and Road Forum to illuminate scope of Russia ties

Any Putin-Xi deals could signal whether a long-term strategic alliance exists

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, pictured at a reception in Moscow in March 2023, are set to meet again at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.   © Reuters
NURIYA KAPRALOU, Contributing writer | Russia & Caucasus

ATHENS -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is due in China this week for a high-stakes visit that should signal the strength and scope of the countries' "no limits" friendship.

Putin will be attending China's Belt and Road Forum, set for Tuesday and Wednesday, as Beijing marks the 10th anniversary of its initiative to build infrastructure stretching from Asia to Europe and Africa. The Russian president is expected to push for new energy deals and an expansion of infrastructure projects -- two of the six official BRI economic corridors run through Russia -- while pitching investment opportunities in the void left by Western companies.

