China's Belt and Road pivots from coal plants to data centers

TOKYO -- China's Belt and Road Initiative has been shifting away from signature big infrastructure projects in favor of less capital-intensive fields like IT and biotechnology, investment data shows.

Nikkei tallied new "greenfield" investment -- which involves building operations from the ground up -- by China from the Financial Times's fDi Markets foreign direct investment monitor. Investment in information technology, communications and electronic components totaled $17.6 billion in 2022, six times the amount in 2013, when the Belt and Road Initiative launched.