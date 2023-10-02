ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Belt and Road

China spurned Pakistan's proposals for new Belt and Road projects

Meeting minutes reflect Beijing's concerns over political instability, security

Islamabad is decorated with flags to welcome China's vice premier in July. Beijing has shown a reluctance to expand the scope of Belt and Road projects in Pakistan.   © Getty Images
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- China rejected calls to invest in fresh Belt and Road projects in Pakistan, according to the minutes of a high-level meeting between the neighboring nations, a stance experts chalk up mainly to the political uncertainty and deteriorating security plaguing Islamabad.

Two officials who have seen the minutes told Nikkei Asia that the Chinese side turned down Pakistan's suggestions to add more projects related to energy, climate change, electricity transmission lines and tourism under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) -- the $50 billion Pakistani component of the Belt and Road.

