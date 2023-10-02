China spurned Pakistan's proposals for new Belt and Road projects

ISLAMABAD -- China rejected calls to invest in fresh Belt and Road projects in Pakistan, according to the minutes of a high-level meeting between the neighboring nations, a stance experts chalk up mainly to the political uncertainty and deteriorating security plaguing Islamabad.

Two officials who have seen the minutes told Nikkei Asia that the Chinese side turned down Pakistan's suggestions to add more projects related to energy, climate change, electricity transmission lines and tourism under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) -- the $50 billion Pakistani component of the Belt and Road.