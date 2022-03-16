ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Belt and Road

China takes wait-and-see stance on Pakistan's political turmoil

Beijing thought to prefer opposition groups to reset direction of Belt and Road

A Pakistani official says the Xi Jinping administration is waiting to see how Pakistan's political crisis plays out. (Source photos by Getty Images and AP)
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- With political uncertainty growing in Pakistan and a no-confidence motion set to be tabled against the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistani officials and experts have noted that China, its economic and geopolitical ally, has adopted a wait-and-see approach in its relations with the country as it tries to figure out whether its favorite opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), can take power in Islamabad.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more