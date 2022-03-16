ISLAMABAD -- With political uncertainty growing in Pakistan and a no-confidence motion set to be tabled against the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistani officials and experts have noted that China, its economic and geopolitical ally, has adopted a wait-and-see approach in its relations with the country as it tries to figure out whether its favorite opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), can take power in Islamabad.
Belt and Road
China takes wait-and-see stance on Pakistan's political turmoil
Beijing thought to prefer opposition groups to reset direction of Belt and Road