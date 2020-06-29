Gunmen against 'Belt and Road' attack Pakistan bourse; 8 dead

ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Militant group vows to continue fight against Chinese presence in Balochistan

Police survey a damaged car at the site of an attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on June 29.   © Reuters
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

QUETTA -- Four gunmen of the Baloch Liberation Army armed with grenades, automatic rifles, and explosives were killed in an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday morning.

Police say four security personnel were also killed and seven people wounded.

The assailants from the BLA, which opposes China's Belt and Road projects, also had a cache of food and supplies hidden, hinting of a possible hostage scenario, according to police.

The attackers failed to break through the main door of the exchange and were gunned down by security personnel guarding the compound.

During the assault, trading on the PSX continued without interruption, Sulaiman S. Mehdi, chairman of the PSX board, told local media.

The attack was widely condemned in the country. Murad Ali Shah, chief minister of Sindh Province where the attack took place, said in a statement: "Anti-state elements want to take advantage of the virus situation."

Experts have linked the raid to other attacks by the BLA on Chinese interests in Pakistan, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative.

In December 2016, a consortium of Chinese investors -- Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and China Financial Futures Exchange -- launched a bid to buy a 40% share in the PSX. The $85 million deal concluded in 2017.

Majeed Brigade of the BLA claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to media via email. BLA is one of the oldest -- and arguably largest -- of at least six insurgent groups fighting for Balochistan independence. The group was designated a terror outfit by the U.S. State Department in July 2019.

In May 2019, the BLA warned China of dire consequences if Beijing did not quit CPEC projects in Balochistan. In a video statement released then, the group warned that attacks on Chinese interests in Pakistan would continue if China did not quit Balochistan.

The BLA has been responsible for several attacks on Chinese interests in the country. In November 2018, the group claimed responsibility for a raid on the Chinese consulate in Karachi that killed four people. In May 2019, it attacked the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar, centerpiece of the CPEC, killing five.

The attack on the PSX was possibly meant to hurt the economy, which has been struggling due to the pandemic. Gross domestic product is projected to be an anemic 1% for the fiscal year starting July by both the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Some experts also link the BLA to India, which may have encouraged the group to carry out the latest attack in retaliation for recent Chinese aggression in the Ladakh region.

