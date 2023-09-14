Hong Kong uses Belt and Road summit to kindle Middle East ties

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong is pursuing closer ties with the Middle East while hosting a Belt and Road Initiative summit this week, as the West turns its back on the Chinese territory due to crackdowns on pro-democracy activities.

"Hong Kong has returned to the world's center stage," the territory's chief executive, John Lee, proclaimed Wednesday in opening remarks at the eighth Hong Kong-led summit promoting China's international Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. Lee noted that government officials from more than 10 countries were present.