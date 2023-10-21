On topic: A decade of China's Belt and Road

Beijing this week celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a drive to build infrastructure stretching from Asia to Europe and Africa. At a forum in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping boasted of its accomplishments and vowed to press ahead. But the investment blitz has also drawn accusations that it ensnares developing nations in "debt traps."

How has the BRI served China's foreign policy interests and what future does Xi envision for the program? Here is a selection of stories delving into these issues.

A sign for the Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. This week's forum underscored a new emphasis on "small yet smart" projects. © Reuters

At the Belt and Road Forum, Xi pledged to enhance connectivity with other nations while also signaling a shift in strategy to focus more on "small yet smart" projects. While the event showed the BRI still holds significant appeal in the so-called Global South, Europe appears far less keen. Read more.

South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa bestows the Order of South Africa to China's Xi Jinping in Pretoria in August © Reuters

Albert Muchanga, head of trade and industry for the African Union Commission, says the BRI came at the "right time" for boosting Africa's development. Despite growing criticism against the BRI's massive loans and opaque structure, Muchanga said, "I think some of the allegations that are made may not be well founded." Read more.

A recently erected ChinaAid sign stands in front of Laos' national monument in Vientiane. (Photo by Alastair McCready)

Laos faces a long-running economic crisis, with public and publicly guaranteed debt standing at 123% of gross domestic product. More than half is owed to China. Concerns are mounting about Beijing's increasing sway over the Southeast Asian country as it struggles to pay the bills. Read more.

A train is seen at a Chinese-built railway station in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Takeshi Kumon)

The U.S. and European Union will support the construction of an international railway in Africa, in a test of whether they can gain a foothold on the continent. In Africa, China has been the first to lend a helping hand through its BRI, but Beijing has been forced to reconsider its lavish lending. Read more.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Belt and Road Forum, holding face-to-face talks with Xi. "The mutual trust between our two countries has been deepening," Xi said in opening remarks at their meeting, closely watched for signs of the direction of their relationship. "Our strategic cooperation has been intimate and effective, and our bilateral trade hit a record high." Read more.

In its first decade, the BRI has communicated a firm belief that "Beijing is prepared to offer its own vision for the world's future," writes Niva Yau, a nonresident fellow with the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub. Read more.

Following the Belt and Road Forum, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China should continue to build more roads, railways and bridges in developing countries. However, his vow did not sit well in China, where the public is enduring a sluggish economy. Read more.