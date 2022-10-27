ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Belt and Road

Pakistan, China aim to jump-start Belt and Road plans in key talks

Islamabad said to accept higher railway cost before PM Sharif's trip to Beijing

The revival of the Karachi Circular Railway inner-city train service is among the projects on the agenda for Pakistan's talks with China.   © Reuters
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan and China aim to revive Belt and Road projects in the South Asian country at an annual huddle, scheduled to take place virtually on Thursday. In the run-up to the talks, cash-strapped Islamabad appears to have accepted a Chinese demand to increase the cost of a railway, as it seeks to secure more financing.

This will be the 11th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee, the key forum for making decisions on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $50 billion Pakistan component of the Belt and Road. Zhao Shiren, the Chinese consul general in Lahore, told local media earlier this month that work on the CPEC is expected to speed up after the JCC meeting.

