ISLAMABAD -- When China and Pakistan teamed up on infrastructure projects under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, Karachi businessman Saeed (not his real name) expected to sell plenty of spare parts used in power plants.

Nearly a decade on, he expresses only disappointment in the roughly $50 billion undertaking known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "I did not get any business out of CPEC because all the materials were bought from Chinese companies," he complained.