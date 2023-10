ISLAMABAD -- A visit to China's Belt and Road Forum last week by Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, netted a slew of agreements as he lavished praise on the hosts, but experts warn that financial constraints and security threats could still hinder the projects.

Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kakar called Pakistan's partnership with the world's No. 2 economy "made in heaven."