ISLAMABAD -- A de facto curfew has been imposed in Pakistan's port town of Gwadar after a crackdown on a local rights movement, casting a shadow over a key destination for China's Belt and Road infrastructure investment.

Tensions had been rising for weeks as the Haq Do Tehreek (Gwadar Rights Movement) staged sit-ins that obstructed the port. The leader of the movement, Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, even issued an ultimatum for Chinese nationals working in the area to leave.