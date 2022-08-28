'Swallowed' by China: Cambodia's Ream base expansion raises alarm

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia -- "This area's been swallowed up by China. That, too," a shopkeeper said while pointing toward Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville in late July.

The Cambodian city, once a sleepy beach getaway, has transformed into a bustling hub for casinos and hotels in recent years as Prime Minister Hun Sen rolls out the red carpet for Chinese investment. But China's growing clout there -- in particular, Beijing's decision to fund the expansion of the Ream base -- has caused alarm both in the U.S. and among the city's locals.