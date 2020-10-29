ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Belt and Road

Thailand and China sign delayed deal on Belt and Road rail line

$1.6bn contract adds another piece to Beijing's vision for Asian network

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, top center, attends the signing ceremony for a Chinese-backed high-speed rail project. (Photo courtesy of the Office of the Prime Minister)
MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thai and Chinese officials on Wednesday signed an agreement for a 50.6 billion baht ($1.62 billion) segment of a high-speed rail line, part of Beijing's Belt and Road cross-border infrastructure initiative.

The contract involving State Railway of Thailand and state-owned enterprises China Railway and China Railway Design covers part of the roughly 253 km initial stage between Bangkok and the northeastern Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Negotiations lasted more than a year, as the parties struggled to make headway over costs and the currency used to set the terms. A broad agreement reportedly had been reached by May, but the signing was delayed partly due to the disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.

Both sides aim to complete the first segment in 2026. Wednesday's contract includes technical cooperation and worker training, a Thai government spokesperson said.

Speaking at Wednesday's signing ceremony, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed hope that the rail line will strengthen ties with China and "promote economic prosperity and transport connectivity."

Broader plans call for a high-speed railway running from Bangkok to Nong Khai Province on the border with Laos.

The Chinese side envisions this line forming part of a "Pan-Asia Railway Network" that would connect Kunming in southern China with Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

In Thailand, work began in December 2017 on a 3.5 km segment of the railway starting in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close