ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Cryptocurrency

G-20 eyes registry for cryptocurrency exchanges

International community aims to prevent virtual money laundering

TAKERO MINAMI, Nikkei staff writer
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are pushing countries to adjust money laundering regulations.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- The Group of 20 major economies are expected to reach an agreement to create a registry of cryptocurrency exchanges, bolstering oversight to address a regulatory patchwork that can be exploited by money launderers.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the bloc will discuss challenges surrounding digital currencies, including money laundering and customer protection, at their meeting in the Japanese city of Fukuoka on June 8-9.

Virtual currencies enable cross-border transactions without going through banks. But this convenience means they are often used to transfer illicit funds and launder money. Some currencies in particular are highly anonymous and cannot be traced back to past transactions.

Japan, this year's G-20 host, has taken the lead in restricting these instruments. The country became the first to create a registry for cryptocurrency exchanges in April 2017, and it also has experience enforcing regulations, as it did after hackers stole over $500 million from Coincheck.

But not all countries are on the same page. China, for example, bans cryptocurrency trading altogether. And tough regulations have no meaning if traders simply move to nations with more relaxed rules.

In order to help countries work together to curb illegal activities, the Financial Stability Board, an international body of financial regulators, published a directory of cryptocurrency regulators in April, which will be submitted to the G-20.

The Financial Action Task Force had said in October 2018 that virtual asset service providers ought to be subjected to anti-money laundering regulations. "They should be licensed or registered and subject to monitoring to ensure compliance," the intergovernmental policymaking body said in a statement.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media