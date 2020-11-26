ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Century of Data

Divided internet: China overtakes US as global data powerhouse

Nikkei's infographic analysis reveals a big new information champion

Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO -- The internet, a technology that was supposed to bring the world together, has deep fissures running through it. As international relations worsen, national borders have started to hamper the spread of information. Nikkei analyzed the quantity of cross-border data flows in major countries and regions to determine who has the most data. China emerged as the global "information champion," overwhelming the U.S. Here's the infographic presentation.

The Nikkei's ongoing series Century of Data was a 2019 winner of the Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association (NSK) Awards, the country's most prestigious journalism prizes.

