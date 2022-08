TOKYO -- On Aug. 20, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado heading toward Moscow near the suburb of Odintsovo evaporated into a fireball, instantly killing the lone female driver, political commentator Darya Dugina.

Police said she was killed by a bomb placed under the driver's seat. But she was less likely the target of the bombing than her father, Alexander Dugin, an author and media personality who, perhaps more than anyone, helped to create the intellectual underpinnings for Russia's war in Ukraine.