Apple Vision Pro: Game changer or sideshow to ChatGPT?

Tech giant tries to revolutionize computing again after the Mac, iPod and iPhone

A media throng surrounds Apple's Vision Pro headsets at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, on June 5.   © Reuters
KEIICHI MURAYAMA, Nikkei commentator | U.S.

TOKYO -- Can Apple shake up the tech world again at a time when artificial intelligence is changing how people interact with computers?

That is the question hanging over its new device, the Vision Pro headset.

