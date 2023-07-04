At long last, Cambodia's Hun Sen set to achieve his dynastic dream

TOKYO -- With less than three weeks to go for the July 23 general election in Cambodia, the outcomes are all too predictable. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen had already taken action to ensure that his rule would continue long before the official campaign period kicked off on July 1.

In May, the country's National Election Committee announced the names of all 18 parties contesting the election, including Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), but the country's main opposition Candlelight Party (CP) was not among them. The committee disqualified the CP, citing its failure to submit proper documents. The Constitutional Council rejected an appeal by the opposition party.