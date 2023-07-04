ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
At long last, Cambodia's Hun Sen set to achieve his dynastic dream

Dictator silences local critics with repression, and the West with 'China card'

Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, also president of the ruling Cambodian People's Party, waves to supporters during an election campaign in Phnom Penh on July 1.   © AP
TORU TAKAHASHI, Nikkei senior staff writer | Cambodia

TOKYO -- With less than three weeks to go for the July 23 general election in Cambodia, the outcomes are all too predictable. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen had already taken action to ensure that his rule would continue long before the official campaign period kicked off on July 1.

In May, the country's National Election Committee announced the names of all 18 parties contesting the election, including Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), but the country's main opposition Candlelight Party (CP) was not among them. The committee disqualified the CP, citing its failure to submit proper documents. The Constitutional Council rejected an appeal by the opposition party.

