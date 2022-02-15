WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration's responses to a recent flurry of North Korean ballistic missile tests have been alarmingly feeble and vague. The bitter lessons from President Barack Obama's misguided "strategic patience" policy, which failed to stop North Korea from developing nuclear arms and missiles, seem to have been lost on the Biden White House.
Comment
Biden's call for dialogue alone aids North Korean ambitions
Lessons from Obama's misguided 'strategic patience' strategy should be remembered