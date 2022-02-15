ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Comment

Biden's call for dialogue alone aids North Korean ambitions

Lessons from Obama's misguided 'strategic patience' strategy should be remembered

The current strategy of U.S President Joe Biden's administration provides no incentives for Pyongyang to stop developing nuclear arms and missiles. (Source photos by the White House and KCNA)   © Reuters
RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration's responses to a recent flurry of North Korean ballistic missile tests have been alarmingly feeble and vague. The bitter lessons from President Barack Obama's misguided "strategic patience" policy, which failed to stop North Korea from developing nuclear arms and missiles, seem to have been lost on the Biden White House.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more