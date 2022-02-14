WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration's responses to a recent flurry of North Korean ballistic missile tests have been alarmingly feeble and vague. The bitter lessons from President Barack Obama's misguided "strategic patience" policy, which failed to stop North Korea from developing nuclear arms and missiles, seem to have been lost on the Biden White House.
Comment
Biden's weak response to missile tests aid North Korean ambition
Lessons from Obama's misguided 'strategic patience' strategy have been ignored