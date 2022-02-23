SEOUL -- Campaigning for the March 9 South Korean presidential election has kicked off. Opinion polls show that Yoon Suk Yeol of the conservative opposition People Power Party is narrowly leading Lee Jae-myung of the governing Democratic Party. What does big data, which predicted Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, say about the race?
Big data on South Korea race shows Lee piques more voter interest
Opposition candidate Yoon leads in polls but increasingly trails on social media