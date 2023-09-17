Bubble trouble: Ex-Lehman Japan chief looks back for lessons

TOKYO -- On Sept. 15, 2008, in Tokyo's Roppongi district, Akio Katsuragi, then president of Lehman Brothers Japan, met Hiroshi Nakaso, who was director-general of the financial markets unit in the country's central bank.

At the venue, the International House of Japan, Katsuragi said to Nakaso, "I heard that we will be purchased by [British bank] Barclays." Nakaso denied that, saying it was not what he'd been told by the U.S. Federal Reserve, and instead advised Katsuragi to begin bankruptcy procedures.