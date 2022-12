TOKYO -- Once regarded as the world's most successful regional organization, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is losing its luster. This year's ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh in November clearly showed its bright and dark sides.

The bright side is the bloc's decision to add East Timor as its first new member since Cambodia in 1999. East Timor will be allowed to participate in all ASEAN meetings as an observer until it gains full membership as the group's 11th member.