BEIJING -- Christmas is a festive time even in China, with young people going out to restaurants and children spoiled with gifts and treats, but support for President Xi Jinping's vision of "the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" puts this celebration's future here in doubt.

Dec. 26 is the birthday of the modern Chinese state's founding father, Mao Zedong, and some want to replace a festival that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ with one that honors the birth of the Great Helmsman.