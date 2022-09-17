ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Can Jokowi make capital relocation his legacy?

Fate of historic project hangs on results of 2024 presidential election

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivers his State of the Nation address ahead of Independence Day in Jakarta on Aug. 16.   © Reuters
TORU TAKAHASHI, Nikkei senior staff writer | Indonesia

TOKYO -- Indonesia has set out on a hugely ambitious and enormously costly project to relocate its capital from Jakarta to tropical forests in East Kalimantan province on the Indonesian side of Borneo.

At the end of August, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing signed deals with contractors for the first phase of infrastructure development for the new capital. They involve 19 projects, including roads and water systems, with a total investment of about $347 million. That, however, is only just over 1% of the estimated cost of 466 trillion rupiahs ($31 billion) for building the new capital, named Nusantara.

