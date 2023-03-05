Can South Korea escape domestic politics to end wartime labor row?

SEOUL -- As South Korea seeks to resolve the wartime labor dispute with Japan, a former newspaper editor is playing a key role in trying to convince plaintiffs suing Japanese companies to accept payment from a government-backed foundation.

Shim Kyu-sun heads the foundation set up to compensate former wartime laborers forced to work for Japanese companies, and their families. The two companies ordered by the South Korean Supreme Court in 2018 to pay reparations have refused to do so, setting the stage for a drawn-out diplomatic dispute.