TOKYO -- The Chinese backlash against Japan's release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant shows no sign of ending.

At the ASEAN+3 summit in Jakarta on Sept. 6, Chinese Premier Li Qiang blasted Japan's handling of what he called "nuclear-contaminated water." China has already suspended all imports of Japanese seafood. ASEAN+3 consists of Association of Southeast Asian Nations members plus Japan, China and South Korea.