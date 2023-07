NEW YORK -- When the doorbell rang at the Tianjin hotel where I was staying for the World Economic Forum's Summer Davos event in late June, I opened the door to find steely-eyed police officers with a pair of dogs.

One officer showed me a mobile device displaying a message in English telling me to promptly exit the room and wait outside. I complied, and the police and dogs all piled inside. It took about 10 minutes before one police officer gave the go-ahead to go back in.