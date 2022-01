Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

TOKYO -- Hitoshi Ito, vice president of Toko Tekko, a drone maker based in Odate, Akita Prefecture, spends his days with a sense of uneasiness.

Xi Jinping and Fumio Kishida. Japan's prime minister and his economic security drive have the country's business community on edge. (Source photos Toko Tekko/Jiji, Reuters and Konosuke Urata)

Prime Minister Kishida must ensure predictability in relations with neighbor

