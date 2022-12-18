ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Comment

Divided world should learn from World Cup on settling disputes

Escalating trade fights need neutral arbiter like soccer's video referees

Referees at the World Cup in Qatar have turned to technology to review difficult calls.   © Reuters
AKIO FUJII, Nikkei chair of editorial board | U.S.

TOKYO -- Last month's Next STEP Global Conference in Singapore drew academics, government officials and other experts for closed-door discussions on techno-nationalism, co-sponsored by the Peterson Institute for International Economics and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

As the fight for supremacy in semiconductors and other advanced technologies escalates, with the U.S. and China at the center, countries are increasingly taking steps to protect their own tech. America's export controls and electric-vehicle subsidies are especially controversial. Washington's strategy of unilateral action plus pressure on allies to follow suit has drawn no small amount of criticism.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close