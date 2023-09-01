ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Comment

Economic woes spur China's combative foreign policy

Beijing may step up Japan-bashing to divert public attention

A U.S. Navy plane flies past a China Coast Guard vessel near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea on Aug. 22.    © AP
HIROYUKI AKITA, Nikkei commentator | China

TOKYO -- The Chinese economy is in trouble. The country's property sector has fallen into a slump, fueling concern about financial sector risks. The economic slowdown has pushed up the jobless rate among people ages 16 to 24 to above 20%, while the International Monetary Fund expects China's growth to slow to 4.5% in 2024 from 5.2% in 2023.

Chinese policymakers have been aware that falling birthrates could spell slow growth, but few appear to have anticipated such a sharp downturn in the real estate sector or a jump in unemployment among young people.

Read Next

Latest On Comment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more