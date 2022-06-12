Epic Thai and U.K. royal reigns lay bare struggles in digital age

TOKYO -- The U.K. marked Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year platinum jubilee with pageant and parties this month -- and she has just notched another telling landmark.

On Sunday, she matched the 70-year, 116-day rule of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. That's a modern-era record for a sovereign state -- and less than two years behind Louis XIV of France on the all-time list.

But events since Bhumibol's death in 2016 offer a cautionary tale for Elizabeth and other veteran monarchs. Unprecedented protests for reform of Thailand's royalty show the forces that can be unleashed when the personal authority accumulated by a long-standing ruler suddenly disappears.

The epic reigns in London and Bangkok offer other instructive parallels about the difficulties royal houses everywhere face in the modern era. Both U.K. and Thai ruling families have increasingly struggled to deal with societies that have become less deferential and enjoy better access to information.

Monarchies in Asia and Europe have suffered from the exposure that the digital era and modern interrogation of inherited wealth and privilege have brought. The mystique and reserve that helped Elizabeth and Bhumibol stay in power for so long have become far trickier to achieve.

The first lesson the pair of veteran rulers offer is that they thrived because of a crucial but perishable feature of monarchy: Longevity breeds legitimacy. Both reigns thrived only because they restored regal prestige damaged by crises.

In Thailand, a 1932 uprising had put an end to absolute monarchy. Then, in 1946, Bhumibol's brother and predecessor, Ananda Mahidol, was found shot dead in the Grand Palace in Bangkok -- the circumstances of which were never adequately explained.

In Britain, the monarchy suffered a severe blow from the contentious 1936 abdication of Edward VIII, Elizabeth's uncle, after less than a year in office. In 1952, Elizabeth took on the rebuilding job begun by George VI, her father and Edward's successor.

Queen Elizabeth II, center, and members if the British royal family appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London on June 5. © AP

Both Bhumibol and Elizabeth ascended to the throne at a young age and grew in stature over the subsequent decades. A narrative gradually took root that they won respect primarily because they were models of service to their nations.

This central idea has been reinforced by considerable hard and soft state power. The most extreme example is a Thai law that has been used to impose long jail sentences on those deemed to have insulted the monarchy.

Both Thailand and the U.K. have deployed plenty of pro-royal propaganda. Bhumibol published a book about his favorite dog, Tongdaeng (Copper), that was widely seen as an instruction manual for how Thai people should behave. In Britain, the government is sending schools millions of copies of a book that emphasizes Elizabeth's charitable works and "dignity and commitment" to the public.

These tales of generosity have quelled but failed to fully dispel questions about royal riches that will loom ever larger for the two rulers' successors.

In Thailand, demonstrators have demanded more transparency about the activities of the Crown Property Bureau, an opaque institution with big holdings of land and company shareholdings. British royals voluntarily started paying some taxes in the early 1990s, but they are still exempt from levies that other increasingly hard-pressed citizens have to pay. Increasing attention is also being paid to the historical sources of wealth of royal families around Europe, such as the pillage of Congo by Belgium's late King Leopold II.

Another source of discomfort for the Thai and British ruling families is the way the internet has allowed royals' personal behavior to go global. King Vajiralongkorn's lavish lifestyle in Germany, where he has spent a lot of time in recent years, has attracted growing international media coverage. Flight trackers, smartphone cameras and social media have enabled his travels to be documented in a way not possible during the analog age.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn waves to royalists during a groundbreaking ceremony for a monument of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a park in Bangkok on December 5, 2021. © Reuters

Over in London, Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew has faced heavy criticism -- and lost some royal titles and patronages -- over his association with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was found hanged in a New York jail in 2019 ahead of his trial on charges of trafficking underage girls for sex. The prince paid an undisclosed sum this year to settle allegations of sexual assault brought by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's accusers. (Andrew admitted no liability and has denied any wrongdoing).

Another subject of growing scrutiny in the U.K. and Thailand is whether the royals are as apolitical as they claim. Many Thai observers mark the start of a shift in attitudes to the monarchy to the palace's acquiescence to a 2006 military coup that ousted the elected government. In Britain, Elizabeth's son and heir, Prince Charles, has faced questions over letters he has previously sent to government ministers.

Neither the Thai nor British royals have to look far for contemporary examples of how swiftly their kind can fall. Since World War II, colonialism, conflict and political power struggles have ousted or diminished royal houses in Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia. In Europe, Spain's once-feted ex-monarch Juan Carlos has become mired in scandal after a former lover claimed he gave her 65 million euros ($69 million) of a $100 million gift from Saudi Arabia's late King Abdullah.

Queen Elizabeth received jubilee congratulations from various hereditary rulers in Asia, including North Korea's dictator, Kim Jong Un. Thailand's Vajiralongkorn noted in his message the "cordiality and mutual esteem" that existed between his father and Elizabeth. The comment conjured a time when it was easier to maintain royalty's existential claim: that they are born to rule the rest of us.