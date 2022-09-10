Era of 'cold peace' dawns on Japan-China relations

TOKYO -- Japan and China will mark the 50th anniversary since the normalization of diplomatic ties on Sept. 29. The five decades in between have seen a dynamic relationship that has been guided by their changing and often divergent world views and strategies.

The two are now entering an era of "cold peace." It will not be the chilly confrontation similar to that of the U.S. and former Soviet Union during the Cold War. And of course, it will not be a period of armed conflict like the years from the late 1930s until 1945. It will instead be a time when Japan and China try to coexist peacefully as they deal with simmering tensions and potential confrontation.