ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Comment

Era of 'cold peace' dawns on Japan-China relations

Two nations face challenge of uneasy coexistence amid rising tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The era of "cold peace" dawns upon the two nations as they try to maintain good relations. (Source photos by AP)
HIROYUKI AKITA, Nikkei commentator | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan and China will mark the 50th anniversary since the normalization of diplomatic ties on Sept. 29. The five decades in between have seen a dynamic relationship that has been guided by their changing and often divergent world views and strategies.

The two are now entering an era of "cold peace." It will not be the chilly confrontation similar to that of the U.S. and former Soviet Union during the Cold War. And of course, it will not be a period of armed conflict like the years from the late 1930s until 1945. It will instead be a time when Japan and China try to coexist peacefully as they deal with simmering tensions and potential confrontation.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close