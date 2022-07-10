TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met face to face for the first time in late June, when they attended a two-day NATO summit in Spain. But their meeting was not an official summit, just a brief "conversation" that lasted only three to four minutes. Considering the time spent on translation and greetings, the leaders likely exchanged just a few words.
Fate of Tokyo-Seoul summit held hostage to domestic politics
South Korean president risks criticism for trying to mend ties with Japan