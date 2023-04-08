Growing distrust boosts risk of U.S.-China armed clash

TOKYO -- The confrontation between the U.S. and China has entered a dangerous new phase. If tensions mount further, it could result in an unintended military clash between the two superpowers.

On April 5, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, where the two lauded the strong bonds between Washington and Taipei. Tsai also stopped in New York in late March as part of her tour of the U.S. and Central America. Compared with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island last August, when China conducted a large-scale military exercise, the Chinese military's response has so far been more subdued. However, tensions between the U.S. and China over the Taiwan issue are likely to increase, rather than ease in the near future.