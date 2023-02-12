How sushi was ruined by the separation of supply and demand

TOKYO -- Japan's sushi restaurants were once mostly intimate expensive eateries where chef and diner shared a relationship. Now, cheap conveyor-belt chains have proliferated, resulting in a separation between chef and diner that has become a breeding ground for nuisance and problematic behavior.

"Sushi terrorism" has been trending on social media in Japan after a spate of unhygienic pranks became viral videos. The videos show young customers licking soy sauce bottles and messing with food meant for others.