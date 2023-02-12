ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Comment

How sushi was ruined by the separation of supply and demand

Conveyor-belt restaurants breed bad behavior by keeping chefs from diners

Sushi on a conveyor belt perhaps gives consumers too much freedom.    © Reuters
YO TANAKA, Nikkei senior staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's sushi restaurants were once mostly intimate expensive eateries where chef and diner shared a relationship. Now, cheap conveyor-belt chains have proliferated, resulting in a separation between chef and diner that has become a breeding ground for nuisance and problematic behavior.

"Sushi terrorism" has been trending on social media in Japan after a spate of unhygienic pranks became viral videos. The videos show young customers licking soy sauce bottles and messing with food meant for others.

Read Next

Latest On Comment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close