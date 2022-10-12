India's long-delayed labor reform rollout leaves investors in limbo

TOKYO -- Two years after the passage of legislation aimed at streamlining India's thicket of labor laws and promoting economic growth, the changes have yet to take effect, raising questions about the fate of regulations that have hindered the growth of startups.

The rollout of the four labor codes passed the parliament by September 2020 has been pushed back numerous times. Just this summer, there had been word from sources close to the government that implementation would begin July 1. But local media reported in late June that it had been delayed again, with no new time frame given.