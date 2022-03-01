TOKYO -- While the world was transfixed by the tense Ukraine situation during the Beijing Winter Olympics, North Korea laid low and did not test-fire a single missile, holding off until Sunday. This may well have been at China's behest, but North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was also busy jump-starting economic development in the country's impoverished rural areas.
Comment
Is North Korean leader primed to trade missiles for tractors?
Despite his belligerence, Kim Jong Un cannot ignore looming food crisis