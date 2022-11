TOKYO -- The harrowing Halloween crush that killed more than 150 people in Seoul's nightlife district Itaewon has put the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on red alert, just six months into office.

Yoon's initial response to the disaster -- an effort to be quick and decisive -- indicates he understands how devastating the slow response to the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster was to the presidency of former leader Park Geun-hye.