Japan can take lessons from China's 'Top Gun' branding strategy

TOKYO -- In its perennial disputes over historical issues with neighbors, Japan has struggled to find a clear message that can win over world opinion. Borrowing a page from China's playbook on branding strategy may help Japan navigate the terrain.

A subtle but unmistakable change in Lt. Pete Mitchell's bomber jacket in the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" is a testament to China's marketing acumen.

In the trailer of "Top Gun: Maverick," the two patches on the jacket that had originally showcased the Japanese and Taiwanese flags have been replaced with two ambiguous symbols in the same color scheme, spurring social media speculation that the swap was done to appease China. A unit of Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings is an investor in the movie.

Tampering with Maverick's iconic jacket is a disappointing betrayal to avid fans, but China's all-out public relations campaign that does not miss any small detail is impressive.

Repeatedly sending the same message -- that's the core of branding strategy. David Aaker, a professor of marketing who has established the branding theory has preached "consistency" as the golden rule.

Japan is belatedly joining the fray. Tokyo has expanded a budget for such PR campaigns to bolster messaging on the internet. It is also holding frequent sessions with foreign media and responds to every report that is based on wrong information. "We just have to keep doing our job," said Naoaki Kamoshida, a press secretary at Japan's foreign ministry.

Those steps are surely necessary. But shouldn't Japan be thinking more strategically about what message it wants to convey?

Even if the world comes to accept that wartime "comfort women" were voluntary and that the forced labor issue was resolved under a 1965 agreement between Japan and South Korea, Japan could still be seen as a country that condones such practices as "comfort women" and forced labor.

China and South Korea have taken the consistency mantra to heart in promoting their stances on historical issues. Both countries have used various platforms to shape international opinions reflecting their desired images. Such international support becomes an important asset as they argue their cases on the global stage.

Japan learned a bitter lesson from its handling of the wartime "comfort women" issue in the last decade.

In 2007, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a nonbinding resolution condemning Japan for "forcing women into sex slavery" during World War II.

Japan committed a major strategic blunder that led to this. A multipartisan group of over 40 Japanese lawmakers took out a full-page ad in The Washington Post claiming that no historical documents have been found pointing to the Japanese Imperial Army's direct involvement in conscripting those women. This resulted in a major backlash.

Making your case or counter-arguments is important, but if you go too far, it becomes counter-effective. As Japan becomes entangled in disputes with China and South Korea, outsiders could come to see both sides as to blame, which is not a desirable situation.

"As long as the Japanese government chooses to fight on this ring, it will lose even if it wins," said Peter Landers, Tokyo bureau chief of The Wall Street Journal, observing as a recipient of Japanese government information.

"South Korea raised the comfort women issue as a universal human rights issue," said Waseda University professor Mieko Nakabayashi. In response, Japan should promote itself as a country that defends human rights or a country that shares the same values with others.

The United Nations has repeatedly urged Japan to take action on women's empowerment and hate speech, which hurt Tokyo's image on the global stage. Japan certainly needs to address the issues, but it should also step up its public relations campaign such as by explaining its own unique social situation and stressing its past efforts with the same fervor as historical issues.

Strategically increasing women cabinet members can improve Japan's image. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe currently has only one woman on his cabinet. Japan has been languishing near the bottom in the world's gender equality rankings.

Japan is not always quick to defend democracy either. Most western democracies quickly expressed concerns about Hong Kong's extradition bill, which caused mass demonstrations, but Japan had remained equivocal. Tokyo was surely worried about upsetting Beijing, but if China pursues a path to become an authoritarian state with a giant military, neighboring Japan is the one that will be affected.

To build a trusted brand, there are many messages that Japan should send. But Aaker also pointed out the obvious: it must have a solid internal brand, meaning the ideas must be solidly rooted within. The challenge is being true to the ideas you advocate.