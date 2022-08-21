ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Comment

Japan ill-prepared for Taiwan emergency

Country must beef up decision-making and cooperation with allies, private sector

Joe Biden, left, Fumio Kishida, Tsai Ing-wen and Xi Jinping: As China-Taiwan tensions intensify, experts worry about Japan's readiness to deal with an emergency in the Taiwan Strait. (Nikkei montage/Xinhua/AP/Getty Images/Reuters)
HIROYUKI AKITA, Nikkei commentator | Japan

TOKYO -- China's saber-ratting to intimidate Taiwan is stirring up tensions in the Taiwan Strait, raising concerns that the region is entering an extended period of heightened risk of armed conflict. The increasingly volatile situation means time is running out for Japan to prepare for a full-blown crisis involving Taiwan.

This is, however, not the first time for Japan to face a tense situation in the strait. In March 1996, the Chinese military launched missiles into waters around Taiwan, calling it a military exercise, in an apparent attempt to intervene in the island's presidential election -- an incident that became known as the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close