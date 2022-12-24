ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan's free spending nears end as BOJ shifts ultraloose policy

Rising rates to force government to face its towering debt

Japan has been able to spend freely under the Bank of Japan's ultraloose monetary policy.    © Reuters
TOMOHIRO EBUCHI and MARI ISHIBASHI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- After years of heavy government spending fueled by easy money, the Bank of Japan's policy shift threatens to raise borrowing costs, forcing Japan to finally address its tattered fiscal health.

The government has been borrowing at a rapid clip. It plans to issue 35.62 trillion yen ($270 billion) in new government bonds in fiscal 2023 to help fund a record 114.38 trillion yen draft budget, approved by the cabinet on Friday. Fresh bond offerings have topped 30 trillion yen every year since fiscal 2009, following the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

