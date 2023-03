TOKYO -- One of the biggest questions being asked about Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, both by outside observers and in the halls of government in the capital's Kasumigaseki district, is simply: "What does he want to do?"

This may come as a surprise to Kishida himself, who might protest that he has repeatedly explained his goals in policy speeches, question-and-answer sessions, and news conferences. These do not appear to have resonated much with listeners, however.